Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women can bring enormous gains on social and economic fronts, according to a research note by SBI Ecowrap released on Thursday. The benefits range from lowering Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), improvement of nutrition levels to more opportunities for women to pursue higher education and careers.