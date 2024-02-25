Top Recommended Stories

  • Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Urges First Time Voters to Vote in Record Numbers | Top Quotes
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Urges First Time Voters to Vote in Record Numbers | Top Quotes

Updated: February 25, 2024 11:56 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Mann Ki Baat | PM Modi's '

Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 110th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’, his monthly radio broadcast, on Sunday, February 25. Today’s address marking his second programme of the year. Bharatiya Janata Party’s official X handle said in a post, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Programme will air tomorrow at 11 AM.”

Initially launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

  • Feb 25, 2024 11:39 AM IST

    Maan Ki Baat won’t be broadcast for next 3 months due to Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi on Sunday

  • Feb 25, 2024 11:30 AM IST

    Banwang Losuji of Tirap in Arunachal Pradesh is a teacher. He has made an important contribution in the spread of Wancho language. This language is spoken in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and some parts of Assam: PM Modi

  • Feb 25, 2024 11:29 AM IST

    The beauty of India lies in her diversity and also in the different hues of our culture. I feel good to see how many people are selflessly making efforts to preserve and beautify Indian culture: PM Modi

  • Feb 25, 2024 11:29 AM IST

    There are many people like Bhim Singh Bhavesh ji in different parts of the country, who are engaged in many such noble endeavours in the society. If we perform our duties as a responsible citizen, it will prove to be very helpful in building a strong nation: PM Modi

  • Feb 25, 2024 11:28 AM IST

    When we talk about animal husbandry, we often stop at cows and buffaloes only. But the goat is also an important animal, which is not discussed much. Many people in different areas of the country are also associated with goat rearing: PM Modi

  • Feb 25, 2024 11:28 AM IST

    Prakash Jamkarji of Korku tribe living in the same village has built a seven-room home stay on his two hectare land. His family makes arrangements for food and drink for the tourists staying at his place: PM Modi

  • Feb 25, 2024 11:28 AM IST

    In India harmony with nature has been an integral part of our culture. We have been living with a spirit of coexistence with nature and wildlife for thousands of years: PM Modi

  • Feb 25, 2024 11:28 AM IST

    Today young entrepreneurs are also working in new innovations for wildlife conservation and eco-tourism. Similarly, a Bengaluru company has prepared an app named ‘Bagheera’ and ‘Garuda’: PM Modi

  • Feb 25, 2024 11:27 AM IST

    The help of Artificial Intelligence is being taken to reduce conflict between humans and tigers in Chandrapur district. Here cameras have been installed on the border of the villages and the forest: PM Modi

  • Feb 25, 2024 11:27 AM IST

    A few days later, on the 3rd of March, it is ‘World Wild life Day’. This day is celebrated with the aim of spreading awareness on the conservation of wild animals. This year, Digital Innovation has been kept paramount in the theme of the World Wild Life Day: PM Modi

