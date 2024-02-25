By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Urges First Time Voters to Vote in Record Numbers | Top Quotes
Initially launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.
Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 110th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’, his monthly radio broadcast, on Sunday, February 25. Today’s address marking his second programme of the year. Bharatiya Janata Party’s official X handle said in a post, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Programme will air tomorrow at 11 AM.”
