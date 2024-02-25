Home

News

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Urges First Time Voters to Vote in Record Numbers | Top Quotes

live

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Urges First Time Voters to Vote in Record Numbers | Top Quotes

Initially launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Mann Ki Baat | PM Modi's '

Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 110th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’, his monthly radio broadcast, on Sunday, February 25. Today’s address marking his second programme of the year. Bharatiya Janata Party’s official X handle said in a post, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Programme will air tomorrow at 11 AM.”

Trending Now

Initially launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.