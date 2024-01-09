Home

PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Ahmedabad for Vibrant Gujarat Summit

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of VGGS at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday landed at Ahmedabad airport. He was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials. “Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, I will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this Summit. The coming of my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat’s growth and created opportunities for several people,” Prime Minister

On Tuesday, PM Modi is schedule to lead a roadshow with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here a day ahead of the inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The 3-km-long roadshow will start in the evening after the PM receives the UAE President at the airport, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), Ahmedabad city, Safin Hasan.

“The roadshow will culminate at Indira Bridge, which connects Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar. From the bridge circle, both dignitaries will head to their respective destinations in Gandhinagar,” Hasan told reporters on Monday.

10th edition of VGGS

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of VGGS at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, and CEOs of top global corporations during his three-day visit to Gujarat from January 8 to 10, the PMO had said in a release.

On January 9, at around 9.30 am, Modi will arrive at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar where he will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

At around 3 pm, he will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, the PMO said.

After inaugurating the summit on Wednesday, Modi will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. He will then travel to GIFT City where, at around 5.15 pm, he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

The 10th edition of VGGS is being held from January 10 to 12 in Gandhinagar.

Its theme is ‘Gateway to the Future’. This edition will celebrate “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”.

