PM Modi Chides CM Nitish Kumar For His ‘Controversial’ Comment, Asks “How Low Will They Stoop?”

Nitish Kumar put forward a vivid description in the assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. Photo: ANI

New Delhi: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made ‘derogatory’ and ‘vulgar’ comments in the state assembly explaining the importance of women’s education to control population growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the JU(U) chief saying that the leaders of the INDIA bloc insulted the country before the world. While addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, the prime minister without taking the name of CM Kumar said no INDI alliance leader objected to his derogatory comments. “He has no shame…will they stoop so low,” the prime minister said, while addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna.

“A politician who is acting as the flag bearer of INDI alliance and is playing several games to uproot the current central government; this leader said something unimaginable inside the assembly in front of women politicians,” PM Modi said.

“He made obscene remarks. Koi sharm nahi hai unko (He has no shame). Not even a single leader of INDI alliance was ready to say even one word against this insult to women. Those who keep such views about women, can they do any good for you? Can they save your honour? What bad fortune has befallen our nation?” he added.

“How low will you stoop? You are defaming India before the world. Mothers and sisters, to ensure your honour, I will do whatever I can,” PM said.

What Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Said?

Emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, Nitish Kumar put forward a vivid description in the assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

“The husband’s acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him… this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down,” he said in a rustic style. “You, journalists also understand it well. Earlier it (fertility rate) was 4.3, but it has now reached 2.9. And, soon we will reach 2,” he added.

Nitish Apologises for Comment on Women

CM Kumar offered his apologies both inside and outside Bihar assembly for comments made a day before on the importance of women’s education to control population growth which saw the opposition raising a storm of protest and forcing an adjournment of the house.

The chief minister, who was present in the House, rose to offer his explanation and said “I have expressed my regret while talking to journalists outside the House. I am ready to do so again. If my words have caused any hurt, I condemn myself (main apni ninda karta hoon)”. The septuagenarian leader added “the context in which I had made the remarks must not be lost sight of. I have always been a strong votary of women’s education and it was a eureka moment for me when I saw a direct correlation between education levels among women and fertility rate”.

