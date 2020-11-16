Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar, who took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for fourth consecutive term. Assuring all help from the centre for the welfare of Bihar, PM Modi said the NDA family will work together for the progress of the state. “Congratulations to @NitishKumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar,” PM Modi tweeted. Also Read - 'Instead of Ambition For Chair...': Here's What Tejashwi Yadav Hopes From Nitish Govt