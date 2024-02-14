Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi | Watch

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the auspicious occasion of Vansant Panchami, inaugurated the grand BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi.

Published: February 14, 2024 7:10 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi | Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the auspicious occasion of Vansant Panchami, inaugurated the grand BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.