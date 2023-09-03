Home

Corruption, Casteism And Communalism Will Have No Place In Our National Life by 2047: PM Modi

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about India's G20 Presidency, our nation as a world economy and eradication of casteism and communalism by 2047.

New Delhi: Ahead of the G20 Summit 2023 on September 9 and 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with PTI has spoken about many important aspects related to the growth of our nation. PM Modi speaks about India as a world economy and a developed nation by 2047, when the citizens of this country will be free from casteism, corruption and communalism, The Prime Minister has also spoken about the GDP and the importance of India’s G20 Presidency ahead of the international meet in New Delhi.

