‘Personal Opinion’: Maldives Government Distances From Minister’s Derogatory Remark Against PM Modi

PM Modi's visit to the country's smallest Union Territory comprising 36 islands was seen as a move to promote tourism on the island.

New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared picturesque images of Lakshadweep breaches, Maldives ministers targeted PM Modi over the visit triggering a massive row. In the tweets, the ministers used derogatory words against PM Modi. They accused India of targeting the Maldives, and said India faces significant challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism.

PM Modi’s visit to the country’s smallest Union Territory comprising 36 islands was seen as a move to promote tourism on the island. The tweet came after PM Modi’s posts on X (formerly Twitter) about snorkelling in Lakshadweep went viral, prompting social media users in India to suggest the island

Union Territory as an alternate tourist destination to the Maldives.

However, the Maldives government on Sunday distanced itself from derogatory remarks made by its minister Mariyam Shiuna against Modi. In a statement, the government said the ‘opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives’.

“The government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and international partners,” the Maldives government statement added.

“The relevant authorities of the government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks,” the statement added.

Read more on Latest India News on India.com.