Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy in which issues like prioritisation of population groups and tech platform for rolling out vaccine for the coronavirus were discussed. PM Modi tweeted that the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement. Also Read - Hong Kong Suspends Face-To-Face Classes Amid Worsening Pandemic

“Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs (health care workers), cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out,” he said.

A number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in advanced phases of trial.

Earlier today, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij administered a trial dose of potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, becoming the first volunteer for the third phase trial of the vaccine. The third phase trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin began in the state on Friday and the 67-year old senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt.

Vij is stated to be the first cabinet minister of any state government who has volunteered to take the trial dose of a potential vaccine against COVID-19. The MLA from Ambala Cantt, had on Wednesday said the third phase of trial of Covaxin will begin in the state on November 20 and had offered to get vaccinated.

Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Human trials of Covaxin had begun at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in July.

A team of doctors from PGIMS Rohtak was present here including Vice Chancellor O P Kalra and Dhruv Chaudhary. Civil Surgeon (Ambala) Kuldeep Singh told reporters that the Covaxin dose was administrated to Vij successfully.

Earlier the minister underwent some tests at the hospital where he was kept under observation for some time after being administered the vaccine. When asked if he felt any fear before being administered the vaccine, Vij told PTI, “What is there to fear.”

Vij said he had also told his family and well-wishers that if others could volunteer for the trial dose of the vaccine, why could he not do the same.

“The third and final phase of the trial of Covaxin began today in which 25,800 volunteers will receive the dose. I had offered to take the first shot so that more and more people could enrol themselves as volunteers without any fear in their mind.

“The ultimate aim is that once we have more volunteers and if results are positive and all goes well, hopefully we can have this indigenous vaccine ready for public use early next year after government approvals,” said Vij.

The health minister said that 1,000 volunteers will be registered for COVID-19 vaccine testing in Haryana. He said that a person of any age can become a volunteer.