India Brimming with Self-confidence With Spirit of Self-reliance: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

In the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised on physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for Fit India'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the foundation stone laying of multiple development projects in the state during a public programme in Ayodhya on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is imbued with the spirit of Viksit Bharat’ and self-reliance, and asserted that this spirit and momentum has to be maintained in 2024 as well. In the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised on physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for Fit India’.

During the broadcast, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand and actor Akshay Kumar shared their fitness tips. In his remarks, Modi said India is brimming with self-confidence and is imbued with the spirit of Viksit Bharat (developed India)’ and self-reliance. “We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well,” PM Modi said.

Maan Ki Baat Highlights:

“India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of a developed India; the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi lauded the nation’s response to the Fit India movement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the importance of mental health along with physical fitness.

“Even today, people send messages congratulating me for the success of Chandrayaan-3. I am sure, just like me, you would be proud of our scientists, especially our women scientists,” PM Modi said.

“This year, our athletes have also performed outstandingly in sports. Our athletes won 107 medals in the Asian Games and 111 medals in the Asian Para Games. In the Cricket World Cup, Indian players won everyone’s hearts with their performance…Now, Paris Olympics will be organised in 2024 for which the entire nation is encouraging athletes,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out how innovative technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), has brought about convenience in different sectors of society.

PM Modi recalled the Kashi-Tamil Sangmam event, where the indigenous AI-powered Bhashini app ensured proper translation of his words from Hindi to Tamil with ease. He added that such technology would bring ease of functioning in different sectors including judiciary and education, once it is implemented there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation towards the response ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya. He acknowledged the number of poems, prose and other creative elements pouring in to mark the consecration of Lord Ram, which is scheduled on January 22.

PM Modi urged the citizens to consolidate all the artwork in connection with Ram Temple inauguration into a #RamBhajan social media drive.

You must be aware that thousands of people had reached Kahi from Tamil Nadu to take part in Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. There, for the first time, I used ‘Bhashini’, an AI tool to communicate with them from a public platform. I was addressing in Hindi and the people of Tamil Nadu were listening to me in Tamil language in real-time. I urge today’s young generation to explore AI tools related to real-time translation.

