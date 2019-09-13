New Delhi: In a significant development, the Interpol has on Friday issued a Red Corner Notice against fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal Modi.

The notice has been issued to Nehal Modi in connection with the alleged Rs 13,600 bank transactions at the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The notice against Nehal Modi comes at a time when the uproar over the extradition his brother Nirav Modi continues.

Nehal, a Belgium citizen, is allegedly accused of helping his brother Nirav in laundering bank funds.