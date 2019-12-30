New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday yet again accused Uttar Pradesh Police of arresting activists who were protesting over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. Holding a press conference on Monday, the Congress leader said that her party will move High Court over police action on protesters.

She also slammed the UP government for taking revenge on protesters when he said that the properties of those people involved in violence will be confiscated.

The Congress leader in a series of tweets on Sunday slammed Yogi Adityanath government in the state for the arrest of social activist Sadaf Jafar and said that the worker was sent to jail by the police on baseless allegations.

“UP government has crossed all levels of inhumanity. In a video, Congress worker Sadaf Jafar can be clearly seen asking the police to arrest those who are indulging in violence. The police have put Sadaf in jail by levelling baseless allegations against her,” Priyanka ‘said in a Hindi tweet.

The Congress leader had accused the police of separating a mother from her children. “This insensitive government has separated children from their mothers and old men from their children,” Priyanka said in a follow-up tweet.

Over the past week, the Congress leader has been criticising the state police and the state government for the way in which it dealt with protesters during the anti-CAA protests the state.