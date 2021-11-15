New Delhi: Shares of PB Fintech Limited, that runs PolicyBazaar, were today listed at share market. The shares were listed at Rs 1156.20 up by 185.05 or 18.88 per cent from the initial fixed price of Rs 940 to Rs 980, according to details on BSE India website.Also Read - IPO Watch: Check Policybazaar, Sigachi Industries, SJS Enterprises IPO Subscription Status

One can check PolicyBazaar share price at https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/pb-fintech-ltd/policybzr/543390/ . Also Read - Policybazaar IPO: Review, Price Latest Subscription Status

PolicyBazaar IPO

PolicyBazaar IPO opened for subscription on November 1 and the subscription period closed on November 3.

The share allotment was done on November 10.

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.

The IPO price was fixed at Rs 940 to Rs 980 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 15 shares and minimum order quantity of 15 shares.

It has an issue size of Rs 5,625 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue was Rs 3,750 crore and the offer for sale was Rs 1,875 crore.

The IPO was subscribed 16.59 times overall. It was subscribed 24.89 times in qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment, 7.82 times at Non-institutional bidders (NII), 3.31 times at Retail Individual Investor (RII), according to details on Chittorgarh website.