New Delhi: Dedicating the indicated victory in the bypolls to people and development, West Bengal Chief Minister said that people have rejected the BJP. “Politics of arrogance will not work. Courtesy in the culture of Bengal,” the CM said.

The bypoll results were much awaited as they were supposed to be a litmus test for the Mamata government, six months after the BJP managed an unprecedented two-number figure in the Lok Sabha from the state.

However, the seats that went to the polls had different voting patterns. Karimganj belongs to the Trinamool while Kharagpur and Kaliaganj belong to the BJP and the Congress respectively. TMC won Kaliaganj and is now leading in the other two seats

The bypolls were necessitated after the Kaliaganj seat fell vacant as sitting MLA Parmatha Nath Ray died earlier this year. The other two seats went to polls as their MLAs —Trinamool’s Mohua Moitra and BJP’s Dilip Ghosh — were elected as members of Parliament.

There were reports of violence, but the voter turnout was not affected. Around 75.34 per cent of over 7 lakh electorate on cast votes on November 25. BJP alleged that its Karimpur candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar was attacked.

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security in three Assembly seats of West Bengal where by-polls were held on November 25.