Portion Of Road Caves In During Excavation In Delhi’s Maidan Garhi, Area Cordoned Off

The visuals circulated on social media showed the caved-in portion of the road. Police have cordoned off the area and barred people from going near it.

It is unclear what caused the road to cave in, resulting in a 30 to 40-foot sinkhole.

New Delhi: A portion of a road caved in near a metro construction site in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area. Giving details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Choudhary said the incident happened when the stretch of a road was undergoing deep excavation work for the metro and no one was reported hurt in the incident.

However, it is unclear what caused the road to cave in, resulting in a 30 to 40-foot sinkhole. Officials are investigating the matter to determine the exact cause of the incident.

After the road was caved in, the electricity poles nearby were uprooted, and people gathered in the area after a sinkhole appeared on the road. Officials said the repair work will be carried out on the site. The video and photos of the caved in road were doing rounds on social media.

