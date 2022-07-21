JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022: Extending support to engineering students who have been requesting the authorities to postpone the JEE Main session 2 exams, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sent a letter to NTA to look into the aspirants’ demands. For the unversed, the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 2 exam has been scheduled for July 25.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Session 2 Exam to Begin From July 25

“Several complaints have been received from students all over the country stating that NTA has not conducted the exam of JEE Mains 2022 1st Session/Attempt properly due to multiple issues such as server issue. It has been further mentioned in the representations received from students that there was a delay in the release of admit cards for the exam; more than 200 trains got cancelled due to protests in the country and the state of Assam had a severe flood situation”, the NCPCR letter read.

Furthermore, it highlighted technical glitches during the JEE Main session 1 exam in multiple centres all over the country. “As per the complaints, the mentioned issues have affected the attempt of JEE aspirants and increased the mental stress of the children. Moreover, it has also been informed that the gap between 1st and second Session/Attempt of JEE Mains Exam 2022 is only 20 days which makes it very difficult for students to prepare for their second attempt”, the letter read.

Postpone JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022: Read NCPCR’s Letter To NTA Here

Meanwhile, admit cards for JEE Main session 2 is expected to be released on July 21 on jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, nearly 629778 candidates will take the test in approximately 500 cities throughout the country and 17 cities outside India.