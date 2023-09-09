POTUS Joe Biden Clicks Candid Selfie With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Her Daughter At G20 Summit- See PHOTOS

Home

Joe Biden and Sheikh Hasina shared a candid moment on the sidelines of the G20 summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday.

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday shared a candid moment as clicked a selfie at Bharat Mandapam at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The pictures shared by the Bangladesh High Commission showed the two leaders sharing a candid moment on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Joe Biden took selfies with Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed at the Bharat Mandapam.

Biden and Hasina on Friday arrived in India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

India is hosting the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Meanwhile, Biden termed the announcement of the mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor as ” a real big deal”. The US President asserted that the corridor will allow partner countries will address infrastructure gaps across low-middle-income countries to maximize investments in economic corridors.”

Earlier, India, the United States, Saudi Arabia and the European Union announced a historic agreement to launch a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ambitious project on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the presence of US President US Biden, Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and leaders of the EU.

“This is a real big deal. I want to thank PM. One Earth, One Family, One Future that’s the focus of this G20 Summit. And in many ways, it’s also the focus of this partnership that we’re talking about today,” the US President said while addressing the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) and India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor event.

(With ANI inputs)

