Powerball Lottery Big Update: Jackpot Falls to USD 20 Million, One Ticket Sweeps USD 1.8 Billion

New Delhi: The Powerball lottery jackpot on Wednesday dropped to USD 20 Million with the cash option of USD 8.8 million. The reason behind the drop is a ticket in California won a USD 1.765 billion jackpot. In addition to this, nine tickets were purchased in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, New York, Oklahoma and Virginia, which won USD 1 million each.

Notably, there are approximately 292.2 million tickets waiting with only 1 odd of you winning, the chances of improvement are very minimal, unless, you have millions to gamble with.

Most frequently drawn Powerball numbers

Least Likely Number:

These are the least likely numbers: No.5, No.29 and No.41 have only hit seven times in the game’s history recently.

Most Likely Number: No.24 and No.36 have been picked two dozen times or more. That’s a well above average of 15 times in 207 games.

Among the Powerball, No.4, No.14, and No.25 are the least likely and No.14 rolled out on Monday night. No.8, No.15 and No.17 have been well below the expected average.

When was the last time each Powerball number was won?

Each ball has rolled out in the 150-plus drawings during the past 12 months, however, certain numbers haven’t appeared in months. These are No.31 and No.56.

No.15 and No.17 are continuing to look good.

Interestingly, No.10 rolled out for the first time since February.

How and Where you can buy a lottery ticket?

Those who are interested can buy the lottery ticket in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. People can also buy tickets from some airports terminals.

What days are Powerball drawings?

The Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET. You pick five numbers between 1-69 for the white balls and select one number between 1-26 for the red Powerball.

The next drawing will be held this week on Saturday, October 14.

