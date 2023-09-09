Home

Powerful earthquake in Morocco kills 632 people

A view shows damage at an old mosque in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023.

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing at least 632 people, destroying buildings and sending residents of major cities rushing from their homes, state television reported

