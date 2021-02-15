PPSC Answer Key 2021: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the PPSC Answer Key 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the Punjab Civil Services Prelims 2021 Answer Key on the official website, ppsc.gov.in. The Punjab Civil Services Prelims 2021 was conducted on February 13, 2021. The exam was held in various exam centres across the state. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2021: Application Process Closing Soon For 241 Security Guard Vacancies, Direct LINK Here

The candidates must note that they can check the question paper and the answer key of set A, B, C, D for Paper-1 (General Studies) and Paper-2 (CSAT) on the official website.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the PPSC Answer Key 2021:

Go to the Punjab Public Service Commission website, ppsc.gov.in.

Look at the announcement sections present on the homepage.

Click on the “Punjab Civil Services Prelims 2021 Answer Key”.

You will be re-directed to a new tab or page.

Download the answer key as per the set.

In case of any issue found in the PPSC Answer Key 2021, candidates can raise their objection latest by February 17, 2021. The link had already opened at midnight on February 14, 2021, and will close at 11:59 pm on February 17, 2021

Candidates must read the instructions and public notice before raising the objection. The direct link is here, Guidelines for filling online objection.