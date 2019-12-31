New Delhi: In another development, the Delhi government on Tuesday, just a day head of New year, renamed the ‘Pragati Maidan metro station’ as the ‘Supreme Court metro station’. An announcement to this effect was made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia stated that the renaming was done by the renaming committee of the state government. He further stated that the committee in its meeting also decided to rename Mukarba Chowk and its flyover after Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra and MB Road as Acharya Sri Mahapragya Marg.

Announcement by Dy CM @msisodia : Mukarba Chowk and flyover have been renamed by the Naming Committee as Captain Vikram Batra Chowk in retrospect to the martyr who sacrificed his life in Kargil War. pic.twitter.com/CgdKpmUiln — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 31, 2019

He said the changes in the name of metro station will reflect in the Delhi Metro’s system in about a month’s time. He said that the decision was taken after receiving multiple requests from people. “The Mukarba Chowk and flyover have also been renamed as ‘Captain Vikram Batra Chowk’ in retrospect to the martyr, who sacrificed his life in the Kargil war,” the Deputy CM said.

The development comes after the Delhi government in March this year changed the name of two stations. Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section was renamed as ‘Shaheed Sthal’ (New Bus Adda) in honour of the country’s fallen heroes. And the ‘Rajendra Nagar metro station was renamed as ‘Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar station’.