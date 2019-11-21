New Delhi: Controversial BJP MP Pragya singh Thakur has been nominated to the parliamentary committee of the ministry of defence, headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Pragya Thakur was accused in the 2008 Malegaon Blast case and created a stir just before the Lok Sabha Elections this year by claiming that Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse was a patriot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he would never forgive Thakur for what she said.

“Whatever has been said about Gandhi or Godse, these kind of statements are very bad and worth contempt. In a cultured society, this type of language is not permissible… Though she has apologised, I won’t be able to pardon her with my heart,” PM Modi had said.

The party issued a show-cause notice to her ahead of the elections, in which she defeated Congress leader and former CM Digvijaya Singh.

In the September 2008 blasts near a mosque, six people were killed and over 100 injured. Thakur was granted bail by the Bombay high court on health grounds in April 2017. Currently, she is under trial for multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said, “On one side PM Modi talks about Mahatma Gandhi, but then it does this…Adding Sadhvi to the Defence Panel shows the government’s attitude.”