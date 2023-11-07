Home

Prahlad Patel’s Car Meets With Accident in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Injured

Patel was heading back to Narsinghpur after campaigning for BJP candidate Bunty Sahu who is pitted against state Congress chief Kamal Nath in Chhindwara assembly seat

Prahlad Patel. Photo Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: A motorcycle-rider was killed after colliding with a car carrying Union minister Prahlad Patel and four persons including the minister were injured in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, an official said. The accident took place near Singodi in Amarwara area, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sudhir Jain told PTI.

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP candidate from Narsinghpur, Prahlad Patel’s convoy meets with a road accident in Amarwara of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh. The minister was travelling from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur. pic.twitter.com/k9vQvQWxda — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

Patel was heading back to Narsinghpur after campaigning for BJP candidate Bunty Sahu who is pitted against state Congress chief Kamal Nath in Chhindwara assembly seat in the November 17 assembly polls.

The deceased was identified as Niranjan Chandravanshi (35), a teacher. He was returning home with his son when the incident took place. The minister was given first-aid treatment while the other three injured persons, identified as Jatin (17), Sanskar (10), and Nikhil (7), were admitted to a hospital, the official said.

Patel, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, is contesting the assembly elections from Narsinghpur. Police are conducting further probe into the accident, the SDM said.

