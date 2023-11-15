Home

News

Pratappur Assembly Constituency: Will BJP Prevail Or Can BJP Stage A Coup

Pratappur Assembly Constituency: Will BJP Prevail Or Can BJP Stage A Coup

This year, the main fight in the Pratappur Legislative Assembly is expected to be between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

The BJP has fielded Shakuntala Singh Porthe while the Congress has given mandate to Rajkumari Marawi, making it an all-women battle.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: The Pratappur Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 90 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. Pratappur is represented by Congress leader Dr Prem Sai Singh Tekam who has won the seat twice– 2008 and 2018– since the constituency was carved out in Surajpur district of the state.

Trending Now

In the last assembly elections in 2018, Dr Tekam defeated the then incumbent BJP MLA Ramsewak Paikra by securing 90,148 votes against the 46,043 votes garnered by Paikra. The BJP leader had won the seat in 2013 polls by defeated Dr Tekam.

You may like to read

Pratappur Assembly Constituency: Main Candidates

This year, the main fight in the Pratappur Legislative Assembly is expected to be between the ruling Congress and the BJP. In its bid to oust Congress from power, the BJP has gone all out in its poll campaign in the state with star campaigners featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party bigwigs addressing election rallies in the state.

The BJP has fielded Shakuntala Singh Porthe while the Congress has given mandate to Rajkumari Marawi, making it an all-women battle. However, it could turn into a triangular contest if Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Raja Ram Shyam manages to make some inroads.

Chhattisgarh is tipped to feature a head-to-head battle between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 30 October 2023

Nomination ends: 31 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 02 November 2023

Date of polling: November 17, 2023

Date of counting/ declaration of results: December 3, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Chhattisgarh News on India.com.