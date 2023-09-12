Home

Meet Praveen Sood, The New CBI Chief, Who Inspects Agency Branches At A Record Pace

Meet Praveen Sood,The New CBI Chief

New Delhi: Praveen Sood, the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) directed has inspected 51 of the total 58 branches of the agency across the country within 108 days of taking charge, with the remaining seven likely to be covered before October 15, a record almost unmatched in the agency’s history.

Sood, the former DGP of Karnataka, who took over the reins of the agency on May 25, immediately embarked on a mission to gain a ground-level understanding of the agency’s operations by making it a point to visit the country-wide network, according to officials familiar with the matter.

During his visits, Sood prioritises personal interactions with all staff members, listening to their concerns and ideas and even breaking bread with them. These sessions have helped him identify “ground realities” about the CBI’s functioning across the country and the “state of mind” of the personnel, they said.

All You Need To Know About Praveen Sood, The New CBI Chief

Praveen Sood is an IPS officer of 1986 Batch (Karnataka Cadre)

Before joining, he was serving as Director General of Police, Karnataka.

Sood has served in various important positions during his long tenure of about 37 years in the IPS.

These include as SP of Bellary & Raichur; Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Bengaluru City; Commissioner of Police, Mysuru City & Bengaluru City; ADGP; Principal Secretary (Home); DGP (Internal Security) and DGP (CID).

He has worked as advisor to Government of Mauritius.

Praveen Sood has supervised the investigation of high profile cases involving high net-worth individuals and cases having inter-state & international ramifications

Praveen Sood also investigation & detection of crime including Cyber Crime, Information Technology etc.

Praveen Sood worked for strengthening of CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) & ICJS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System) networks in the Karnataka State along with the judiciary.

Praveen Sood is a graduate (B. Tech) in Civil Engineering from IIT, Delhi; Post Graduation in Public Policy & Management form IIM, Bengaluru and Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University, New York.

Praveen Sood has been decorated with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Servicein 2011 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2002.

He has been awarded Chief Minister’s Gold Medal for Excellence in Service in 1996; National e-Governance Gold Award for “Most innovative use of technology for Traffic Management in the year 2011 and Prince Michael International Road Safety Award in the year 2006 for contribution towards road safety and traffic management.

After taking over charge, Praveen Sood interacted with the officers of CBI.

A large number of issues in servicing of summons, gathering of intelligence, handling of complainants, conducting traps, and shortage of staff have been brought to the knowledge of the director during these sessions in which the lowest rung of officials are also given the opportunity to interact with him, they said.

The director believes that in order to get first-hand information about the issues faced by the agency at ground level, the “top-down approach” is not as effective as meeting junior officials at the branches, the officers said.

Sood, who comes with no baggage of any previous central deputation, has made it a point to visit each of the 58 branches of the CBI spread across the country by October 15, they said.

These visits in the initial months of taking charge are likely to help the CBI director in forming policies and bringing administrative reforms within the agency during his tenure at the agency, which is likely to last at least two years, they said.

In addition to the visits, Sood has also brought in changes in the administrative side of the agency, with many Joint Directors holding crucial positions being shifted to different zones, and the repatriation of some has also been cleared.

The director has also given a boost to the morale of the CBI cadre by directing that all departmental promotion committees should be completed within the given deadlines. A large number of vacancies at all levels have been notified to be filled through the promotions at every level, they said.

In addition, posts have also been advertised for the deputation of specialist officers at the DSP level to sharpen the investigation of banking fraud cases, they said.

