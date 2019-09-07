New Delhi: Pakistan had rejected a request by the Indian government in letting President Ram Nath Kovind use its airspace for his flight to Iceland, stated Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday.

Notably, Kovind is scheduled to visit Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia from Monday onwards. The Indian President will brief the top leaders of those countries on India’s “national concerns” during his visits, especially in view of terror incidents this year, including the Pulwama attack.

On February 26, Pakistan had fully closed its airspace after the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp in Balakot as a retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. Subsequently, in March, the Pakistan airspace was partially opened excluding the Indian flights.