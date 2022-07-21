Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: Good morning and welcome to India.com’s Presidential Election Result 2022, readers. The country will get its 15th President on July 18, Thursday as the counting of votes for the prestigious presidential elections will commence shortly. While the former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu, the NDA’s candidate is expected to win the polls comfortably, chances for Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition’s candidate to be elevated to the country’s highest constitutional office are extremely slim. However, a final picture will be clear by noon. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Presidential Election Results 2022Also Read - Presidential Polls 2022: Aam Aadmi Party To Support Opposition Candidate Yashwant Sinha