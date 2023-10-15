Home

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Former President APJ Abdul Kalam

PM Modi paid tributes to former president APJ Abdul Kalam on Sunday . Kalam was India's President between 2002 and 2007 and earned cross-party respect for his conduct.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered noted scientist and former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary and paid tributes to him, saying his incomparable contribution to nation-building will always be remembered respectfully.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi state that the former president was loved by people due to his humble behaviour and special scientific talent.

