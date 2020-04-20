London: In a major development, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, severed ties with four of Britain’s biggest tabloids, saying that they would no longer engage with the newspapers on account of them running “distorted, false, or invasive” stories. Also Read - Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Volunteer to Deliver Meals in California, Donate Wedding Profits Amid COVID-19

The couple, who ended official royal duties last month, sent the scathing letter to four of the main British tabloids, The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Express and Daily Mirror, on Sunday evening, detailing their new policy. In the letter, they expressed that they are setting ‘a new media relations policy’ and said that they would not respond to any inquiries from journalists working for the outlets. Also Read - Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's 11-Month-Old Son Archie Might Already be on His Way to Take First Steps Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Instead there will be a policy of ‘zero engagement’, except when necessary through the couple’s lawyers.

“It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print — even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded,” the couple said.

The duke and duchess further said they refused to “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion” and accused the outlets of running stories that are “distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason”.

Under the new policy, the said tabloids would be barred from receiving updates and photographs from the couple, and may also be blocked from attending their media events.

“This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie,” the couple’s representatives were quoted by the media as saying.