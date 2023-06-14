Priyanka Chopra’s Family Trip To Liverpool Is Pure ‘Magic’

Citadel star Priyanka Chopra on Instagram shared some cute moments from her recent trip to Liverpool in England. She was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie and a few friends.

Priyanka dropped some cute moments from her recent trip to Liverpool, England.

Priyanka Chopra is riding high on the success of Citadel. But the Quantico star is a complete family person. Despite back-to-back projects, interviews, and social events, Priyanka always manages to spend some quality time with her loved ones. The Citadel actress recently shared a string of pictures on Instagram and the visuals are all about family time.

Priyanka dropped some cute moments from her recent trip to Liverpool, England. She was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, mom Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and a few friends. In the pictures Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas was also present. Captioning the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Magic. Family.”

Priyanka’s Trip To Liverpool

The first picture shows Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posing for a selfie. Priyanka sported a white shirt with a cap whereas Nick kept it casual in a blue shirt paired with dark sunglasses. The Dil DhadakNe Do star also posted a photo with her friend Tamanna Dutt. In one of the photos, Priyanka’s daughter, Malti Marie, is sitting in a baby chair and playing with her small purse. She looks adorable in a pink dress.

Moving on, there are pictures of the family heading to a train station and Priyanka carrying Malti whereas Nick can be seen carrying a bag and a flask. One of the photos also displays Malti playing in a small pool. The last picture has Priyanka Chopra’s mom and mother-in-law posing together.

Fans Delighted To See The Pictures

The pictures have left Priyanka’s fans gushing over the actress and her daughter Malti Marie. An individual pouring in love for the kid wrote, “Your kid looks adorable, Priyanka.”

Another user thanked her for sharing the special moments and commented, “Awwhh…thanks for sharing these special moments with us…you guys are super busy and manage to carve out and make time to be together for Family Time…I just want to reach out and squeeze a virtual hug LOVE always WINS.”

People also showered blessings on the family. “Beautiful family picture God bless,” an account wrote.

Priyanka’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently starred in Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She also headlined Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Besides, the actress will also end her hiatus from Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. She also has the Hollywood film Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba in her kitty.

