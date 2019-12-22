Bijnor: Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday visited Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor to meet the family of two persons, who died during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the city.

Both Anas and Suleiman were killed during an anti-CAA protest in the city on December 20. Bijnor was one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh affected by violence by anti-CAA protesters who hurled stones and brickbats at policemen and torched some vehicles.

She expressed her condolences to the families and extended her support to them in this hour of grief. Later, she also interacted with people in the area.

Congress General Secretary for UP (East), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bijnor: Bhartiyata ka jo saboot hai usko maangne ki ijazat nahi hai kisi ko https://t.co/wgMQ1x6ZyW pic.twitter.com/weCNL0RN5S — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2019

On Friday, she had joined the protesters at India Gate and said the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizen are against the poor people. She also stated that the Central government wants every Indian to stand in line to prove one’s citizenship just the way it did during the demonetisation time.

Violence has erupted in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed NRC with the incidents of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism.

The death toll in the large-scale violence that erupted over Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh reached 16 as on Saturday.

As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5,000 were bound down as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, said the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh.