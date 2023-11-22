Home

News

‘Propaganda To Defame Patanjali’: Baba Ramdev After SC Warning Over ‘Misleading’ Ads

‘Propaganda To Defame Patanjali’: Baba Ramdev After SC Warning Over ‘Misleading’ Ads

Baba Ramdev-- the co-founder of Patanjali- refuted the allegations and said that the Ayurveda company was not making an false claims.

Baba Ramdev stressed that all products of Patanjali Ayurved are backed by clinical research. (File Photo: ANI)

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev Wednesday claimed that there was a malicious propaganda is underway to “defame” Patanjali Ayurved, day after the Supreme Court warned the company to refrain from making “misleading” claims in its advertisements of face legal action and a hefty fine if the practice continues.

Trending Now

Addressing a presser in Haridwar, Ramdev– the co-founder of Patanjali- refuted the allegations and said that Ayurveda company was not making an false claims and all its products and their claimed benefits are backed by clinical research.

You may like to read

“Since yesterday, news story has gone viral that the Supreme Court on different media sites saying that the Supreme Court reprimanded Patanjali. SC said that if you do false propaganda, then you will be fined. We respect SC. But we are not doing any false propaganda,” the Yoga guru said.

Ramdev claimed that a group of doctors have formed a lobby to spread false propaganda against Yoga and Ayurveda and Patanjali is willing a Rs 1,000 crore fine if its proved that the company makes false claims.

“If we are liars, then fine us Rs 1000 crore, and we are also ready for the death penalty. But if we are not liars, then punish the ones who are really spreading the false propaganda,” said Baba Ramdev, adding that all ayurvedic products produced by Patanjali have all the necessary required clinical evidence.

He further stated that the ayurvedic pro

“In the last few days, there is propaganda going on to target Swami Ramdev and Patanjali. It is just to defame the practices of centuries-old yoga claiming that there is nothing in Ayurveda and your organs will be damaged such as kidney and liver. This is clear propaganda. We have research evidence, pre and post-clinical evidence. There is propaganda going on to defame Patanjali,” he said.

Stop “misleading” ads or face legal action, says SC to Patanjali

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued a stern warning to Patanjali Ayurved for continuing to publish misleading claims and advertisements against modern systems of medicine.

The petition was filed by the Indian Medical Association against misleading advertisements.

“All such false and misleading advertisements of Patanjali Ayurved have to stop immediately. The court will take any such infraction very seriously…,” a bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra orally observed while hearing the IMA plea.

The top court, on August 23, 2022, had issued notices to the Union health ministry and Ministry of Ayush and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, on the plea of the IMA alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against the vaccination drive and modern medicines.

During the brief hearing, the bench asked Patanjali Ayurved not to publish misleading claims and advertisements against modern systems of medicine.

It said the bench may also consider imposing a fine of Rs 1 crore on every product if a false claim is made that it can cure a particular ailment.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.