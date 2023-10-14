Home

News

Massive Protest In Hyderabad After Woman ‘Ends Life’ Amid TSPSC Group 2 Exam Postponement Concerns

Massive Protest In Hyderabad After Woman ‘Ends Life’ Amid TSPSC Group 2 Exam Postponement Concerns

Protest broke out in Hyderabad’s Ashok Nagar area on Friday night after a student allegedly ended her life in a hostel room.

Massive Protest In Hyderabad After Woman ‘Ends Life’ Amid TSPSC Group 2 Exam Postponement Concerns

Hyderabad: A massive protest erupted in Hyderabad’s Ashoknagar locality after a 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at a hostel on Friday night. According to the police, the deceased was a native of Warangal and was studying in the city while staying at a hostel in the Ashok Nagar area. The news of her suicide spread like a wildfire, and following this, students and youngsters took to the streets and staged a protest. They alleged that the deceased student was distressed due to the postponement of the Telangana State Public Service Commission Group II exam, which led to her taking her own life.

Trending Now

Police stated that the deceased student left behind a note. Investigation is underway.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Telangana: A large number of people, including students, staged a protest in Hyderabad after a student allegedly died by suicide pic.twitter.com/pKWVYGVcKC — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Gandhinagar police station, and the police arrived at the scene where protests began around midnight, with a significant number of aspirants for Group exams and students joining the demonstration.

Student Suicide: BJP Blamed State Government

BJP MP Dr K Laxman blamed the Telangana government alleging that the woman student had taken such extreme step because of the repeated cancellations and postponements of exams.

“The suicide of a hardworking student, Kum. Pravallika, is extremely painful news. She was diligently preparing for government examinations for many months. But due to repeated cancellations and postponements of exams by the BRS Govt, she has taken such extreme step…,” tweeted BJP MP Dr K Laxman.

“The suicide of a hardworking student, Kum. Pravallika, is extremely painful news. She was diligently preparing for government examinations for many months. But due to repeated cancellations and postponements of exams by the BRS Govt, she has taken such extreme step…,” tweeted… pic.twitter.com/RjOAMR1Igk — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

Student Suicide: TSPSC Group II exams

The TSPSC Group II exams were recently rescheduled due to the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for November. The postponed exams are now set to take place on January 6 and 7, 2024, instead of the originally planned dates of November 2 and 3.

This rescheduling was necessary because the initial exam dates coincided with the election notification dates, and the administrative staff would be heavily occupied with election-related tasks. Over 5.5 lakh students are registered to participate in the TSPSC’s examination for filling 783 Group II vacancies.

The rescheduling was prompted by the potential overlap of exam and election notification dates, with the Commission citing the need to free up administrative resources for election-related activities. The TSPSC initially notified 783 Group II vacancies, and a total of 5,51,943 candidates registered for the exams.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES