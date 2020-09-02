PUBG Banned in India: The Ministry of Information & Technology banned PUBG and 117 other mobile applications on Wednesday. According to official statement, total 118 apps have been banned by the ministry of information and technology in India. The statement say – Also Read - India's Latest Digital Strike: Centre Bans PUBG, 118 Other Mobile Applications | Here's Complete List

"Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order,."

According to statement-

“They are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.”

The Indian government in June had banned 59 apps including TikTok, UC Browser and WeChat, and many others stating that these apps are ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’.