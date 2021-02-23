PUBG Mobile 2 Latest Updates: At a time when the hope of launch of PUBG Mobile India is fading slowly, media reports on Tuesday projected that PUBG Mobile 2 is likely to launch across the globe next week. A (now deleted) Weibo post, via PlayerIGN on Twitter, suggested that PUBG Mobile 2 launch could be as early as next week. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 Version Beta Update Available For Global Users | Here’s How to Download APK Link

According to a report on BGR.in, if the game is launched, PUBG Mobile 2 will be set in a future iteration of the PUBG universe (the year 2051, specifically). Among other things, PUBG Mobile 2 will get a new map, a ‘futuristic style’ and more. PUBG Mobile 2 will be available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store as well. So all players can download it without any issue. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Now Available For Global Users: Here’s How to Get APK Download Link

Apart from the expected launch date, the post on Twitter also hinted at some of the features the new version will get. It revealed that PUBG Mobile 2.0 will take a futuristic approach and is likely to include futuristic gadgets, maybe, drones, deployable bunkers, and more equipment for players. Also Read - PUBG Global Challenge 2021: Weekly Survival and Final Schedule, Check Out Giveaway Rules, Other Details

Moreover, the sequel to PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds is expected to be available for both Android and iOS users, acting as a source of joy for millions of PUBG fans across the globe.

Another previous leak on Twitter suggested that version 2 of the royale game could include support for cross-platform capability across PCs, gaming consoles, and mobile. This means that the new version of the game might be playable in India too, where PUBG is not available to play. Furthermore, the game could be handled by key personnel of PUBG Lite, which is a toned-down variant of the game for low-RAM phones.