Pubs Reopen in Delhi: Delhi hotels, restaurants, bars and clubs are geared up to start serving liquor once again from Wednesday to dine-in customers as Centre permitted to serve alcohol as part of economic relaxations under 'Unlock 4' guidelines.

Lieutenant General Anil Baijal approved the Delhi government's recommendations last week in this regard.

However, tipplers must be aware that grabbing a drink at a bar will look very different from how it used to five months ago in a pre-COVID world.

Here’s what you need to read before you head out to a bar:

1. No mask, no entry. Just like at any other public space, restaurants, bars, hotels and clubs will not allow anyone without face masks, thermal screening and proper sanitisation.

2. Some outlets in Delhi have also made Aarogya Setu app compulsory for entry.

3. Restaurants and pubs will take only up to 50 per cent of its full capacity. So don’t go charging at the manager if you see an empty seat.

4. Any person with COVID-19 symptoms like cold and cough will not be allowed to enter.

5. Go in small groups. Big groups may face trouble seeking permission at restaurants and bars over safety concerns.

6. You may not get beer, so look for other options. Compared to other liquors, beer has a shelf life of only six months which is why most places have run out of stock amid the shutdown.

7. You will also not get alcohol if you’re standing at a bar. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines clearly mention that only “seated customers” will be served liquor.

8. There will be no live performances and gigs for the time being.

The decision to reopen bars has been taken mainly due to repeated complaints from restaurant owners who have been drowning in financial losses during the lockdown period. However, some restaurant and bar owners fear that what appears to be a lifeline may actually just be a tactic by the Delhi government to extract heavy excise fees.

Apart from Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana and Chennai have also decided to reopen bars as and when they are restocked. However, Hyderabad decided against the decision in view of the COVID-19 situation in Telangana.