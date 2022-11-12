Own A Cat In Pune? Get Your Pet Registered Now! Check Documents Required And Other Details Here

If you own a cat in Pune then make sure to get your pet registered with the civic body.

People owning cats will have to get their pets registered with the Pune Municipal Body. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: All cat owners in Pune will now have to get their pets registered. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have urged cat owners to get their pets registered with the civic body.

“Like dogs owners, people owning cats will have to get their pets registered with the PMC. They have to follow norms regarding vaccination and birth control of their pets,” Dr Ashish Bharti, Health Chief of PMC was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Cat Registration In Pune – What We Need To Know

People owning cats will have to get their pets registered with the Pune Municipal Body.

Norms related to vaccination and birth control of their pet cats will also need to be followed by the owners.

Cats too need to be registered in Pune now as their population is increasing, Dr Bharti told ANI.

Pets have to be vaccinated before registration.

Earlier, people had to approach ward offices to get their pets registered, but now the civic body has provided the facility on its website and the registration can be done at Rs 50 per pet.

If a complaint is received about an unregistered pet, the PMC issues a notice to the owner and ask them to register the animal, the official said.

Registration of pet animals like dogs and horses is already necessary in Pune.

Documents required for cat registration

Residential proof

Passport size photo of your cat – 3 copies (latest )

Photostat copy of vaccination card (vaccinated duly against

Rabies disease )

