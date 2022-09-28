Pune: Pune City Traffic police issued a traffic advisory from the night of October 1 till the morning hours of October 2 as the old bridge in the busy Chandni Chowk area will be demolished to facilitate the construction of a new flyover. The demolition will take place on October 2 through a controlled explosion. “The pre-demolition work of the bridge is completed. The blast to carry out the demolition will take place at 2 am and within five to six seconds, the entire bridge will come down. Once the bridge is demolished, the next process to remove the debris from the highway will be carried out,” District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said.Also Read - Chandigarh Airport Officially Named As Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport As Tribute to Freedom Fighter

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Heavy vehicles will be prohibited at two different points on the Katraj Dehu Road bypass of the Mumbai Bangalore Highway.

The vehicular movement on the highway will be diverted. The road will be closed from 11 pm on October 1 till 8 am on the next day.

All heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai will be stopped at Urse Toll Plaza during demolition.

Heavy vehicles coming from Satara will be stopped at Khed Shivapur toll plaza.

Light vehicles travelling towards Mumbai will be diverted from Khed Shivapur.

They will be asked to travel via Warje, Katraj Old Tunnel or Navale Bridge.

Those commuting to Pune from Mumbai can take alternate route via Somatne Phata, Aundh or Baner.

The Edifice Engineering Consultancy Company appointed by NHAI will conduct the process. This is the same company which had carried out the demolition of the twin towers in Noida using explosives.