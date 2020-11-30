New Delhi: A first of its kind, ‘child-friendly’ police station has been inaugurated in Maharahstra’s Pune on Monday. The police station has been set up in accordance with guidelines laid down by the National Commissioner for Protection of Child Rights. Also Read - Serum Institute to Seek 100 cr in Damages From Volunteer Who Said 'Covishield' Vaccine Left Him Unwell

According to officials, the police station has been set up in the premises of the Lashkar police station and is aimed at giving children in conflict with law as well as minor victims a friendly environment.

It was inaugurated by IIT Kanpur Director Dr. Abhay Karandikar who tweeted that the "child-friendly police station is an innovative concept in the direction of preventing juvenile crimes and children reforms."



“Pune police have worked with Hope for Children Foundation to set up this. Congratulations Pune police for this unique initiative,” he further tweeted.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said this will be replicated at other police stations if it turns out to be a success.