Pune: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man has allegedly killed his wife for keeping the television on through the night. As per reports, the man has been harassing his 20-year-old wife physically and mentally for several months for giving birth to a girl and after he saw the TV set was left on, he got provoked by that, said Pune police. The incident was reported from the Chandiwadi area in Maval tehsil of Pune.

"Yogesh Jadhav, who used to harass his 20-year-old wife for giving birth to a girl seven months ago, strangled her after finding out that the television set in the house was on all through the night. The accused fled but was later arrested," a Shirgaon police station official said.

( With PTI inputs)