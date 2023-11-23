Water Supply to Be Disrupted in Pune for Second Consecutive Day

Home

People living in Pune’s Aundh, Pashan, Baner-Balewadi, Warje and Kothrud, faced disruptions in water supply for the second consecutive day.

Pune: Pune’s western areas, including Aundh, Pashan, Warje, Baner-Balewadi, and Kothrud, experienced water supply disruption for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The ongoing repair work, initiated by the PMC on Tuesday, was completed after a delay of almost eight hours. The water supply department announced the water closure in the western area of the city on Tuesday. The repair work was expected to conclude by the night but faced delays. According to officials, repair work continued till Wednesday morning, which further delayed the resumption of water supply as pumping of water and distribution started late.

Facing the water disruption, a resident of Pashan, Ashish Lonkar said, “We were expecting restoration of water supply by Wednesday afternoon, but it was delayed. The PMC needs to work on this as citizens face delays in resumption of water supply every time there is closure.”

Officials from the water supply department said that the supply resumed in many areas by late evening on Wednesday.

An official said the repair work took more time due to some technical reasons. “The repair works took a little more time because of technical reasons. We started pumping and resumption of water supply to distribution lines soon after the works were over. The supply was restored in a phased manner in various areas. We expect all areas to receive water at adequate pressure by Thursday,” he said.

The repair works were going on at Warje pumping station and at other locations of the city, including Chandni Chowk, SNDT, Pashan and Kondhwe-Dhawade.

Officials told TOI that the repair work was postponed due to Diwali to avoid inconvenience to citizens during the festive days.

A resident of Warje stated that his society arranged a tanker as a precautionary measure. “Many pockets in Warje receive erratic water supply several days of the month. We have no choice but to meet the water demand through tankers in case of inadequate supply,” he said.

PMC Officials asserted that new overhead tanks are coming up in Warje, Chandni Chowk and at Baner-Balewadi, to give provide sufficient water to people during the repair work.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has declared a water shutdown in various areas of the city due to pipeline repairs and maintenance. However, residents may experience insufficient water pressure the following day. The PMC has announced that water supply will recommence on Wednesday afternoon. Residents are urging the PMC not only to restore water supply promptly but also to extend the hours of water availability for the next two days. The PMC is actively enhancing the capacity of overhead water storage tanks in specific areas to enhance overall water supply.

