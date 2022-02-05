Surat: An 8 month old boy was allegedly banged on mattress by a woman care taker when parents of the child were not present at home in Surat’s Rander area. As per media reports, the boy is in critical condition and is admitted to a private hospital in the city.

The care taker, Komal Tandelkar (27) is being booked in Rander police station for attempt to murder after a complaint was lodge by father of the child, Mitesh Patel, a sports teacher in a school.

According to a report in the Times of India, Patel and his wife, a faculty in ITI, used to go out for work daily and had hired Tandelkar to take care of their twin children.

Their neighbours too informed the couple that the children cry a lot when they are alone with the caretaker after which Patel had installed CCTV cameras in the house without informing Tandelkar.

On Friday, Tandelkar called Patel and informed that one of the boys went unconscious. Later the boy was admitted in hospital by parents.

“The boy has suffered injury in brain and is on ventilator. Preliminary investigation revealed that Tandelkar banged the boy on mattress which resulted in the serious head injuries. She will be booked for attempt to murder,” a police officer the publication.