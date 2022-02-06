New Delhi: The suspense around Congress’ Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate is going to end soon as party leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to announce a name very soon. The Congress on Sunday made an effort to project a picture of unity as Rahul Gandhi arrived at the party headquarters in Chandigarh in a car driven by former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar. Riding with them were Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Mr Jakhar’s successor Navjot Sidhu – the two leaders battling over the top post.Also Read - Gurdaspur Braces For Triangular Contest. Complete Insight Into Political Arithmetic of Prestigious Seat

It is not known if Jakhar is in the running as well. His comments about being left out as he was not a Sikh had set off a controversy earlier this week and the matter was brought into spotlight by jeers from Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which is going all out to win Punjab.

The Punjab Congress tweeted the video from its official handle, accompanied by a post that read, "Shri @sunilkjakhar Ji drove the car for Shri @RahulGandhi Ji while @sherryontopp & CHARANJITCHANNI were seated in the back. This is how the 'United Congress' will drive the Congress to victory in Punjab!"

#WATCH | I have accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision…if I am given decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, improve people's lives. If not given power, I will walk with a smile with whomever you make CM: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/pS71BUBkhW — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.