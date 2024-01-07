Home

Punjab Cold Weather: Bhagwant Mann Govt Announces Closure of Schools Up to Class 10 Till January 14

The Punjab government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 10 class till January 14 in the wake of severe cold weather conditions prevailing in the region.

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 10 class till January 14 in the wake of severe cold weather conditions prevailing in the region. In an official statement issued here, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the step was necessary in the larger interest of school-going children.

“In view of the inclement weather conditions in the region, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered that all the government, government-aided and private schools in the state up to Class 10 will remain closed from January 8-14,” it said.

In view of inclement weather conditions in the region, CM @BhagwantMann has ordered that all govt, govt aided and private schools in state till Class 10th will remain closed from January 8-14. CM said that in larger interests of school going students, this order was necessitated. — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) January 7, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.