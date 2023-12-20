Home

Video: Punjab Gangster Amritpal Singh, 22, Gunned Down By Cops During Escape Bid

Amritpal Singh was allegedly involved in at least four murders and two attempted murder cases, the Punjab Police said.

Punjab News: Amritpal Singh, a 22-year-old gangster arrested in a drug bust, was shot dead in a shootout with Punjab Police during an escape bid in Jandiala Guru area of Amritsar on Wednesday morning. According to officials, Amritpal opened fire at the police team with a handgun and was gunned down in the exchange of fire.

Singh, who was arrested on on Tuesday, was being taken to Jandiala Guru for the recovery of two kg of heroin which he had revealed during interrogation, fired at the police team with a pistol hidden there while in handcuffs and tried to flee, they said.

“During interrogation on Tuesday, he disclosed that he had hidden two kg of heroin. We brought him here to recover the narcotics,” said a senior official.

However, Amritpal had not disclosed that he had hidden a handgun at the spot along with the cache of drugs, Senior Superintendent of Police of Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh said.

While the police were seizing the two kg of heroin, Amritpal took out a 9 mm pistol and opened fire, leaving one official injured. Another official had a narrow escape as a bullet pierced through his turban, the SSP said.

VIDEO | Gangster Amritpal Singh (22) killed in an exchange of fire with #Punjab Police while trying to flee in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru area. Two police officials also injured. "During interrogation, he disclosed that he had hidden 2 Kgs of heroin. We brought him here to recover… pic.twitter.com/ORcaBNO3Ru — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2023

“During interrogation, he disclosed that he had hidden 2 Kgs of heroin. We brought him here to recover the narcotics. He had a pistol hidden along with narcotics, and he opened fire at the police officials, injuring them. In response, police fired in self-defence killing the gangster.”

Amritpal was allegedly involved in at least four murders and two attempted murder cases, the police officer added.

The deceased, a resident of Bhagwa village near Jandiala Guru, was arrested Tuesday following a tip-off, officials had said, adding that three of his accomplices had already been arrested by the Punjab Police.

Two kilos of heroin and a Chinese-made 9mm handgun was recovered from the spot, the police said.

“Further investigation is underway,” they said.

(With PTI inputs)

