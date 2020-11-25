New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a night curfew in all towns and cities of the state from 10 pm to 5 am in view of the rising coronavirus cases and doubled the fine for flouting COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to Rs 1000, with effect from December 1. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Maybe Here by April 2020 But Some Things Are Never Going be 'Normal' Again

The state government also ordered all hotels, restaurants and wedding venues to close by 9.30 pm, effective on December 1. The restrictions will be reviewed again on December 15 based on which the administration will take a decision on extending curbs.

On Tuesday, Punjab recorded 22 more COVID-19 fatalities pushing the state's death toll to 4,653. Meanwhile, the caseload rose to 1,47,665 with 614 new infections.

Ludhiana district recorded the maximum count of 103 COVID-19 cases, followed by 94 in Jalandhar and 82 in Patiala, among others. The principal secretary to the Punjab governor was among six people who tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh.