Punjab School Closure: Classes Upto Standard 5 To Remain Shut Till January 20
Classes up to standard 5 in all schools in Punjab to remain suspended till 20th January due to coldwave conditions.
New Delhi: As the coldwave conditions in North India intensify, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has decided to suspend all classes upto class 5 in all schools till January 20. The classes for standards 6 to 12 will be held from 10 am to 3 pm.
Making the announcement on X, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said regular classes would be conducted for students of grades 6 to 12 from 10 am to 3 pm. On January 7, the state government had ordered the closure of all government, government-aided and private schools up to Class 10 till January 14.
However, the schools were open for Classes 11 and 12.
