Home

News

Punjab School Closure: Classes Upto Standard 5 To Remain Shut Till January 20

Punjab School Closure: Classes Upto Standard 5 To Remain Shut Till January 20

Classes up to standard 5 in all schools in Punjab to remain suspended till 20th January due to coldwave conditions.

The IMD said a significant fall in temperature will be recorded from January 30 in some areas.

New Delhi: As the coldwave conditions in North India intensify, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has decided to suspend all classes upto class 5 in all schools till January 20. The classes for standards 6 to 12 will be held from 10 am to 3 pm.

Trending Now

Making the announcement on X, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said regular classes would be conducted for students of grades 6 to 12 from 10 am to 3 pm. On January 7, the state government had ordered the closure of all government, government-aided and private schools up to Class 10 till January 14.

You may like to read

However, the schools were open for Classes 11 and 12.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.