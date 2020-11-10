Purnia Constituency Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for Purnia Assembly Constituency has begunm and early trends show BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka leading. Also Read - Chakai Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to begin at 8 AM

The Purnia assembly constituency is the 62nd Vidhan Sabha seat and is part of the Purnia district that shares an inter-state border. The Purnia constituency is the largest city in Bihar's northeastern region and is popularly called 'Mini Darjeeling'.

A semi-urban seat, Purnia has been a BJP stronghold since 2000 with sitting MLA Vijay Kumar Khemka who is in the fray for elections again this year.

In 2015, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka defeated Congress candidate Indu Sinha by a margin of 32,815 votes, accounting for 17.57 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.26% in 2015 in the seat.

This year, Congress has yet again pitted Indu Sinha against BJP’s Khemka and only time will tell if it can defeat the saffron party leader. Other candidates fighting the polls include Ashma Parveen of the JD(U), Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD, Sanjay Kumar Singh from LJP, and Ravindra Kumar of the RLSP, among others.

The 2020 elections saw a total of 3,07,273 eligible electors, of which 1,61,046 were male, 1,45,938 female and nine voters were of the third gender.

Polling in all three phases ended on November 7 and the counting of votes in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is scheduled on November 10. The results for voting in Purnia Assembly Constituency will be declared on the same day.