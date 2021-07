Tokyo: India’s biggest medal at Tokyo Olympics PV Sindhu kept the dream alive as she cruised to the quarterfinal of the women’s singles on Thursday. The star Indian badminton player beat Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 2-0 (21-15 21-13) in the Round of 16. The comfortable nature of the victory would give India a lot of confidence going into the business end of the tournament.Also Read - Live India vs Argentina Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: India 2-1 Argentina in 4th Quarter

