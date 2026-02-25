What are the low cost, high-impact Quadcopter drones that were recently used in Pakistan? Indian security agencies should be alert because...

Home

Quadcopter drones are low cost, high-impact technology which are available in the market for approximately Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000, making them accessible to terror outfits.

Quadcopter drones: In a significant global turn of events, there was a massive attack in Pakistan, killing three security personnel and six other civilians. The attack has led to a massive alert for the security forces of Pakistan due to its dangerous intensity, taking the world by storm. Local media reports have said that quadcopter drones equipped with explosives were used to target a Federal Constabulary (Pakistan’s paramilitary force) post in Karak district, raising concern about the attack. Here are all the details you need to know about the low cost, high-impact Quadcopter drones that were recently used in Pakistan and whether Indian security agencies should be worried about the same.

How were Quadcopter drones used in Pakistan?

In an incident which occurred in the Dargah Shahidan area of Bahadur Khel in Karak district of Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has allegedly conducted the technologically advanced attack. The attack is very massive as it marks a shift from traditional guerrilla tactics to more technologically advanced methods of warfare.

Why is there an increase in drone use from terrorist outfits?

The Pakistani media reports have quoted officials as saying that a noticeable rise in drone-based attacks in recent months has been seen in the region, leading to several concerns. As per the reports, militant groups are using makeshift quadcopter drones as a form of low-cost which are available in the market for approximately Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000.

In a point of concern for the security agencies of India, this cheap and effectives use of technology has raised concerns as cheap drones from Turkey were extensively used by the Pakistani forces during the recent conflict.

Why are Quadcopter drones dangerous?

Due to the fact that the quadcopter drones are easily available commercially, the technology has made attacks against security forces easier. More importantly, the affordability of this technology has increased the risk of widespread adoption by terrorist organisations.

Should India be worried about Quadcopter drones?

As far as India is concerned, experts have warned that drone swarm attacks could emerge within the next two to three years. However, India can decided not to worry as due to the availability of ant-drone defence systems like DRDO D4 Anti-Drone System and Indrajaal (Grene Robotics).

In a related development on Pakistan’s internet security, more than 80 people were killed in Pakistan’s airstrikes at the seven locations in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar, Paktika and Khost provinces, Geo News reported, as indicated by ANI news agency of India.

